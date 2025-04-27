Qatar, Argentina, And Chile Officially Launch 2025 Year Of Culture At National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani officially inaugurated the Qatar, Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture in the presence of dignitaries, diplomats, and guests from Qatar and abroad. The occasion was accompanied by a cultural celebration at the National Museum of Qatar, spotlighting the deepening ties between the Middle East and Latin America. The event was a key highlight of the Spring/Summer 2025 Season of Qatar Creates - a platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of Qatar's creative industries and promoting cultural activities within the country.

Commenting on the importance of the initiative, His Excellency Guillermo Nicolás, Ambassador of Argentina to Qatar, said:“The Year of Culture represents an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our countries by presenting the depth of Argentine culture. Through music, dance, art, and dialogue, we aim to strengthen mutual understanding and highlight the shared values that unite our peoples. From the elegance of tango to the powerful voices of our contemporary artists, Argentina is honoured to contribute to this unique cultural bridge. We are deeply grateful to Qatar for its openness and enthusiasm in celebrating the diversity of Latin America.”

Ambassador of Chile to Qatar and the UAE HE Patricio Díaz Broughton added:“This celebration marks a significant milestone in the cultural diplomacy between Chile and Qatar. The Year of Culture allows us to share the soul of Chile - our music, our art, our traditions - with new audiences in the Gulf region. Establishing lasting people-to-people connections will help transcend borders for years to come. Qatar's commitment to cultural exchange is truly commendable, and we look forward to a year filled with meaningful encounters, creative collaborations, and deepened ties between our nations and communities.”

Special performances highlighted the musical and dance traditions of Argentina and Chile. Among the highlights was a performance by Argentinian vocalist Clara Trio, who delivered a powerful interpretation of traditional folkloric melodies. The Entre Pañuelos y Cuerdas dance group performed a Zamba, one of Argentina's most recognised folk dances, known for its slow movements and the symbolic use of handkerchiefs.

From Chile, musician Vicente Allende, trained in Flamenco guitar by maestro Jorge Gómez, showcased the country's folkloric soul. The Cueca Dance Group performed Cueca, Chile's national dance, marked by its rhythmic footwork and use of gesture to tell a story.

The evening also marked the official opening of LATINOAMERICANO | Modern and Contemporary Art from Malba and Eduardo Costantini Collections, a groundbreaking exhibition presented by Qatar Museums in collaboration with Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (Malba). Running until July 19, 2025, the exhibition features nearly 170 works by more than 100 artists across nine Latin American countries, including Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Fernando Botero. Marking the first major exhibition in the WANA region focused on Latin American modern and contemporary art, LATINOAMERICANO explores themes such as identity, memory, and resistance. Marta Minujín's Sculpture of Dreams extends the experience outdoors. The exhibition is co-curated by Qatar Museum's Head of International Exhibitions Issa Al Shirawi and Malba's Chief Curator María Amalia García.

The 2025 Year of Culture will continue with a wide-ranging programme of exhibitions, performances, residencies, and community events designed to build mutual understanding and long-term partnerships between Qatar and Latin America.