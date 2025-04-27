Prime Minister Receives Turkish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar within the framework of joint mediation to end the war on the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and for the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.

His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the Republic of Turkiye aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability regionally and internationally.