Training Update Dan's Journey!

With just 14 days to go , the finish line is in sight and Dan's motivation remains stronger than ever. Every training session, every step forward, is a reminder of why he took on this challenge: to raise vital funds for knus, an organisation dedicated to providing peer support for mental health.

It hasn't been an easy journey. There have been tough days, but Dan's determination is rooted in something deeper, the knowledge that mental health support saves lives. Every penny raised will help knus reach more people who are struggling, ensuring they are never alone on their journey to recovery.

Exercise itself is one of the most powerful tools we have for mental well-being. Numerous studies show that regular physical activity can reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood boosters and helps improve sleep, self-esteem, and resilience. Dan's 10K training is a living example of how movement can heal both body and mind.

By supporting Dan, you're not just backing a personal achievement. You're standing alongside everyone who believes in accessible, compassionate mental health peer support. Your encouragement, your donations, and your belief in Dan's mission truly make a difference.

Let's keep the momentum high! Please consider dropping Dan a message of support, sharing his page, or making a donation. Together, we can help Dan smash his fundraising goal and support the vital work of knus.