The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Returns Next Weekend, May 3-4

The 46th Annual Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place at Bronson Park Saturday, May 3, through Sunday, May 4, 2025. The event weekend will include the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess on both days, the PNC Kids' 1K on Saturday; and multiple racing events on Sunday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's mission of Driving A Healthy Community continues with its highly anticipated return this weekend: May 3–4, 2025 at Bronson Park.

"Get ready for a fantastic weekend! The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon offers something for everyone, from the PNC Kids' 1K to multiple racing events for all levels, plus the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess–it's a festive celebration you won't want to miss," said Alaina Schuld, director of operations for the Marathon.

To ensure the best possible experience for everyone and avoid delays, the Marathon is offering a parking map and details about road closures ahead of the weekend. Additional details covering pets, strollers, and other info can be found in the event FAQ .

The community can expect plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you're a participant, volunteer, or there to cheer on walkers and runners, the weekend offers a celebration of health, fun, and community spirit.

Saturday, May 3rd, Bronson Park (200 S. Rose St.) will host the PNC Kids' 1K, the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess, and packet pick-up/late registration for all events.

Sunday, May 4th, race day, starts and ends at Bronson Park (241 W. South St.) with a variety of races throughout the morning, including the Marathon & Relay, Half Marathon & Relay, 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, and concluding with an awards ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess will also have a Sunday edition. Please click here for full event schedule. Course maps can also be viewed here .

Besides its lineup of traditional races, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will also feature the return of the Mitten Challenge, the 50 State Challenge sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, and the First Time Finisher Bell sponsored by WOOD TV.

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, Full & Half Relays,10K, 5K run/walk, PNC Kids' 1K as well as the 50 State Challenge. Additionally, the event hosts a health and wellness expo: the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2025 all races will start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, Stryker campus, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half and Full Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Stryker Finish Line Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.

Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon for more information.

