Samsung Showcased Diverse HVAC Solutions at ISH 2025 Under ‘Connected Flow’ Theme
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Exhibition demonstrated how Samsung’s new products and solutions integrate to enable seamless environment for residential and commercial spaces
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced its participation in ISH 2025, the world's leading trade fair for the sanitary and HVAC industries, held March 17-21 in Frankfurt. Samsung showcased innovative solutions designed to enhance comfort, convenience and connectivity across residential and commercial environments.
“This year marks our second time participating in ISH after our debut in 2023, and we’re excited to present more advanced products along with a variety of smart solutions such as SmartThings Pro and b.IoT Lite, that aligns with the 'Connected Flow' theme,” said Wim Vangeenberghe, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Air Conditioner Europe B.V. . “It’s a meaningful opportunity to showcase our next-generation innovations and underline our commitment to delivering smarter living experiences.”
Product Exhibition: Highlighting Advanced HVAC Solutions
At ISH 2025, Samsung displayed a wide array of systems and solutions, including Slim Fit EHS ClimateHub and Mono R290, touch controllers, Wi-Fi modules and other solutions. One of the key highlights was the unveiling of the new Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner models, which have been designed to elevate comfort and usability.
The new Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners for 2025 feature AI Fast & Comfort Cooling, which employs AI technology to provide rapid cooling and meet users’ preferences. When turning on the mode, Fast Cooling quickly lowers the room temperature first. AI technology then continuously analyzes the indoor and outdoor environments to detect if it’s reaching the user’s preferred temperature, and then it switches its mode into WindFree Cooling.
Additionally, new Comfort Drying technology enables dehumidification without cold drafts. While conventional dry modes reduce the set temperature for dehumidification, Comfort Drying maintains a comfort humidity level under temperatures set by the user, satisfying customers who do not want to feel cold during dehumidification. Also, users can utilize AI Energy Mode in SmartThings application to reduce energy use by up to 30%. This is possible as the compressor’s rotating frequency is controlled by AI analysis, preventing sudden stops or increases.
Design Excellence Recognized
Seamless Integration: SmartThings Pro for Advanced Business Environment
In line with the “Connected Flow” theme, Samsung also demonstrated the benefits of smart solutions utilizing SmartThings Pro through various scenarios and spaces. Visitors saw how SmartThings Pro makes it easy to create a customized business environment with Samsung appliances and some third-party devices — like light bulbs and solar cells — and facilitates comprehensive energy monitoring across the entire home.
Additionally, Samsung showcased SmartThings Pro and b.IoT Lite for business environments and solutions for commercial spaces like hotels and retail stores. These solutions enhance operational efficiency, enabling smarter management of heating, cooling and energy consumption.
Samsung remains committed to expanding its HVAC business globally and continue to innovate and provide innovative climate solutions to customers worldwide. Visitors to Samsung’s booth at ISH 2025 will have the opportunity to explore new products packed with these technologies, engage with representatives and experience the future of HVAC solutions firsthand.
