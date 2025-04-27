403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unexpected Fall in Draft Causes Surprising Pick for Sanders
(MENAFN) The former University of Colorado player, who is also the son of the legendary multi-talented Deion Sanders, had been expected to be chosen as a top-five pick in the NFL draft.
However, his unexpected slide down the draft board, as one team after another passed on selecting him, left analysts puzzled.
Even United States Leader Donald Trump voiced his astonishment on social media, posting: "What is wrong with NFL owners - are they stupid?"
When Sanders was eventually picked, he expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, "Thank you God."
The Cleveland Browns made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, exchanging the 166th and 192nd overall picks to secure Sanders with their seventh pick.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained the team's decision, stating, "We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position."
He also noted, "We felt it got to a point where he was probably mis-priced relative to the draft."
Sanders became the sixth quarterback selected in the draft, and notably, he was the second quarterback chosen by the Browns, following their selection of Dillon Gabriel from Oregon in the third round.
Despite having quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and the 40-year-old Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco already on their roster, the Browns’ quarterback situation remains uncertain, as Watson is expected to miss the upcoming season due to injury.
However, his unexpected slide down the draft board, as one team after another passed on selecting him, left analysts puzzled.
Even United States Leader Donald Trump voiced his astonishment on social media, posting: "What is wrong with NFL owners - are they stupid?"
When Sanders was eventually picked, he expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, "Thank you God."
The Cleveland Browns made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, exchanging the 166th and 192nd overall picks to secure Sanders with their seventh pick.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained the team's decision, stating, "We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position."
He also noted, "We felt it got to a point where he was probably mis-priced relative to the draft."
Sanders became the sixth quarterback selected in the draft, and notably, he was the second quarterback chosen by the Browns, following their selection of Dillon Gabriel from Oregon in the third round.
Despite having quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and the 40-year-old Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco already on their roster, the Browns’ quarterback situation remains uncertain, as Watson is expected to miss the upcoming season due to injury.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment