Divyangjans Of J&K's Akhnoor Welcome PM Modi's Stern Warning To Terrorists

MENAFN - IANS) Akhnoor, April 27 (IANS) Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear warning to the perpetrators and backers of terrorism that India will not compromise on its security and respect, Divyangjans of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the decision and demanded that the "Pakistan be taught a lesson" that it remembers for life.

Talking to IANS, the differently-abled people made their demands and praised PM Modi, saying the country needs strong leadership and he is living up to the expectations.

Demanding strict action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, a differently-abled man said: "Our 'Divyang Kalyan Sangh' is with the government and we seek the harshest punishment for Pakistan."

Exuding confidence that the Modi government will take stern action against the terrorists, one of the differently-abled men said: "PM Modi does whatever he says."

Drawing an analogy between a dialogue in a Bollywood film and PM Modi's work, he said, "Actor Rajkumar in a movie said that we will definitely kill you 'Gaindaswamy' but the time, place and bullet will be ours. Similarly, PM Modi will do with Pakistan."

Citing controversial remarks that the Pakistan government is making, the Divyangjans said: "Even if India did not want to take action, they (Pakistan) are pestering us to do it immediately."

Chiding Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remark that either their (India's) water will flow in the Sindh or else Indians blood will flow through it, the divyangjan said nothing like that happened after Indus Water Treaty was suspended and shared that even during revocation of Article 370, they (Pakistan) claimed the move would create unrest but nothing happened.

Another Divyangjan demanded that the Modi government take action against Pakistan today itself and teach the neighbouring country a lesson so that it does not raise its head for at least 25-30 years.

The divyangjans said that their association observed silence for peace for those killed in the terror attack on Tuesday.