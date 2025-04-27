Alessandro Covi Triumphs On Stage 3 At Vuelta Asturias

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

News | Team – 27th April 2025

After a pair of runner-up spots in the opening two stages, UAE Team Emirates-XRG came up trumps on stage 3 of the Vuelta Asturias, with Alessandro Covi sprinting to the day's victory from the peloton.

For the man known as the Puma, it is a second victory in as many months, after his return to winning ways at the Giro d'Abruzzo. The Italian was the quickest in the pack after they caught the day's breakaway.

Also in the peloton was UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Marc Soler, who retains the race lead heading into the fourth and final day. The Spaniard has a handy advantage over second place, which allowed his teammates freedom to attack on Saturday afternoon.

Before Covi sprinted to the stage win, his teammate António Morgado had spent the day in the breakaway, with the multi-man group threatening to contest the stage honours at one point.

However, through the closing kilometres, the peloton was whipped into shape and ensured that the day would be decided in a sprint from the bunch. Sending his chance, Covi was manoeuvred to the front by his teammates, and the 26-year-old roared to victory in Vegadeo.

Speaking after the stage, the Italian described the winning moments from stage 3.

Covi:“Morgado went in the breakaway, which was the plan so he could go for a result. That left the other teams to chase from the peloton. They got together and closed the gap to the six riders.

“Once they were caught, Soler did a huge effort to launch me in the sprint . He did 600 metres full gas and placed me perfectly on the wheel of Cortina who was the fast rider of the group.

“I was able to come around him in the end and take the win. I risked it a little putting my hands up on the line but I managed to hang on and I'm delighted.”

Vuelta Asturias stage 3 results:

1. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:04:57

2. Jordi López (Euskaltel-Euskadi) s.t

3. Iván García Cortina (Movistar) s.t

Vuelta Asturias general classification after stage 3:

1. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 7:50:57

2. Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) +1:51

3. Samuel Fernández (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +1:53

5. Adri Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +3:12