Memory Of Prominent Writer, Scientist And Educator Mir Jalal Pashayev Honored In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) On the occasion of the 117th anniversary of the birth of the esteemed academic leader, writer, and scientist Mir Jalal Pashayev, a creative evening has been held in Ganja organized by the National Aviation Academy (NAA),reports.

The event took place at the house-museum of the prominent writer and scientist Mir Jalal Pashayev, who made invaluable contributions to the development of science, literature, and education in Azerbaijan in the 20th century. Attendees included representatives of the city administration, public figures, and students.

In his opening remarks, the First Vice-Rector of the National Aviation Academy, Professor Adalat Samadov, conveyed greetings from the rector of the NAA, Academician Arif Pashayev, who preserves and successfully continues the philosophy of Mir Jalal and his traditions of humanism today. He noted that the multifaceted creativity of Mir Jalal Pashayev is a model not only for his contemporaries but also for future generations. It is no coincidence that today the life and works of the great writer are widely studied beyond the borders of Azerbaijan, and his works are published and read with great interest.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov emphasized that Mir Jalal Pashayev aimed at the development of Azerbaijani science and education, literary schools, and the preservation of national values, customs, and traditions, engaging the youth in education and patriotism. In his well-known works "Manifesto of Youth," "Features of Fizuli's Poetry," "Resurrected," "Garden Thief," "Light of the Eye," and others, he reflected the challenges of modernity. This is why the legacy of Mir Jalal is still widely studied in secondary and higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan today.

For his part, the head of the Executive Power of Ganja, Niyazi Bayramov, emphasized that in the ancient yet modern city of Ganja, which is transforming more and more each day, the spirit of Mir Jalal can be felt.

Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy, Director of the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics of the Ministry of Science and Education Misir Mardanov noted in his remarks that the prominent scholar Mir Jalal Pashayev has secured immortality in the memory of our people not only as a brilliant personality but also as a person endowed with high human qualities.

People's Poet Nariman Hasanzada shared warm memories of his beloved teacher, noting that he also recounts these memories in his recently published books "Years, Steps, and Destinies" and "The Solemn Burning Candle."

Assistant to the Rector of the National Aviation Academy, Dr. Gulnara Ahmadova, an Associate Professor in Economic Sciences, emphasized in her speech that over the years, not only has the scientific legacy of Mir Jalal Pashayev been studied, but his kindness, vast and invaluable pedagogical activity, and humanism are also fondly remembered, which erect a monument to him in people's hearts. His place on this pedestal will be eternal, and his love and compassion will live on in memory as long as this world stands.

To conclude the event, students of the National Aviation Academy recited poetry and presented artistic compositions.