Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike In Kherson Rises To Four

2025-04-27 08:09:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured from a Russian airstrike in Kherson has risen to four.

That's according to a Telegram post by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Three more Kherson residents were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Dniprovskyi district. An 81-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and facial abrasions. She is currently in the hospital," the statement said.

Read also: Woman injured in Odesa region following Russian drone attack

Additionally, two men, aged 58 and 59, sought medical attention for explosive injuries and head wounds. Their conditions are reported to be mild.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring a woman and causing extensive damage.

