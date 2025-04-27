Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Irish Foreign Ministry Political Director


2025-04-27 08:06:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Political Director in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Ireland, Gerard Keown, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait to hold the second round of Kuwaiti-Irish political consultations. (end)
ae


MENAFN27042025000071011013ID1109477720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search