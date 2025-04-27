403
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Irish Foreign Ministry Political Director
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Political Director in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Ireland, Gerard Keown, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait to hold the second round of Kuwaiti-Irish political consultations. (end)
