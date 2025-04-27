Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Welcomes Palestinian Authority Appointment Of Vice-President


2025-04-27 08:06:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Sunday the decision of the Palestinian Authority to appoint Hussein Al-Sheikh as Vice-President of Palestine, wishing him much success on his duties.
Al-Budaiwi stressed in a statement that the Palestinian cause requires solidarity to face the grave challenges that supports the interests of the Palestinian people.
He reaffirmed the GCC's firm position towards supporting the Palestinian people to restore their rights and establish an independent state on the borders of June 4 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
