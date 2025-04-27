403
Arab Meeting Discusses Kuwaiti Draft Bill On Eliminating Hate Speech Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- League of Arab States is to hold the fifth meeting of the interior and justice ministries joint committee tomorrow Monday to discuss draft bill submitted by Kuwait on eliminating hate speech.
Chief of the League's legal affairs department, Dr. Maha Bakheet stated Sunday that the meeting is in execution of Arab justice ministerial council resolution on holding the final committee meeting to discuss the draft bill.
Participants, representatives from the justice and interior ministries as well as other concerned bodies, are to discuss the bill articles over the span of two days, she clarified.
Bakheet added that the final format will be arrived at during the meeting. (end)
