Prime Minister Receives Foreign Minister Of Peru

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru HE Elmer Schialer Salcedo, who is visiting Qatar.

The two sides discussed Qatar-Peru cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Peru and to open new horizons for cooperation between the two friendly countries across various fields.