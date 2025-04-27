Gold's Rally Fades As Trade Optimism And A Stabilising Dollar Cool Risk-Aversion Sentiment

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Fadi Al Kurdi founder CEO FFA Kings.

Gold futures corrected during the Asian session as hopes for easing U.S.-China trade tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Reports that China may exempt some U.S. imports from its steep retaliatory tariffs indicated a potential softening in the trade standoff. This, combined with remarks from U.S. President Trump that talks were ongoing, dented the urgency for risk-averse positioning and led to some profit-taking in gold.

The rally in bullion, which had reached record highs, showed signs of fading by week's end. Market sentiment shifted as the dollar stabilised and traders began reassessing the risks around trade tensions. Meanwhile, comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating a wait-and-see stance on monetary policy could add to the headwinds for non-yielding assets like gold.

Despite the recent volatility, the precious metal remains higher for the year, supported by continued demand from central banks. Structural factors such as reserve diversification in emerging markets continue to provide long-term support, even as short-term momentum shows signs of cooling.

