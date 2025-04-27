403
Russia Commends North Korean Soldiers for Key Role in Kursk Victory
(MENAFN) Valery Gerasimov, the head of Russia's General Staff, has commended the significant role played by North Korean soldiers in the successful liberation of Kursk Region from Ukrainian control. He highlighted their "resilience and heroism" during the operation, which Russia has celebrated as a key achievement in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
“The DPRK military, acting shoulder to shoulder with the Russian military in Kursk Region, showed resilience and heroism,” Gerasimov stated in his report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
Putin confirmed that Russian forces have fully reclaimed the border region from Ukrainian troops.
Gerasimov reported that over 76,000 Ukrainian soldiers, both dead and wounded, were lost during their offensive into Kursk, which began last August.
Currently, Russian forces are searching for any remaining Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the now-liberated areas. Russian military operations are also underway to establish a security zone in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, where they control four settlements and over 90 square kilometers of land. Additionally, 19 settlements in Kursk have been demined, according to Gerasimov.
Putin expressed gratitude to Russian servicemen “who took part in defeating the neo-Nazi groups” that invaded the region last year.
