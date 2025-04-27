Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vehicle Hitting Crowd In Vancouver 'Not An Act Of Terrorism': Police

Vehicle Hitting Crowd In Vancouver 'Not An Act Of Terrorism': Police


Vancouver: Vancouver police said they did not suspect "an act of terrorism" after a driver plowed into a street party on Saturday in the Canadian city, killing a number of people.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," police said in an X post early Sunday morning.

