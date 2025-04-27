403
Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of The Netherlands
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of his country's National Day.
