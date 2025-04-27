Ukrainian Air Defense Destroys Over 840 Russian Drones And Missiles Over Past Week
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The eliminated targets included 48 Russian missiles, comprising 31 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles, and four Kh-59/69 guided missiles.
In addition, 793 drones were neutralized, including 442 Shahed-type attack drones, 114 reconnaissance drones, and 237 other types.Read also: General Staff: 174 clashes on front lines in past day, over third on Pokrovsk front
Over the week, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted approximately 160 sorties, with more than 90 focused on providing fighter air cover and around 50 dedicated to fire and air support for ground troops.
Air Force pilots also carried out numerous strikes on enemy positions, deploying various types of aerial bombs and missiles. The operations targeted command posts, logistical hubs, and areas of concentrated manpower and military equipment belonging to Russian forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 57 Russian drones, and another 67 disappeared from radar without negative consequences.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force
