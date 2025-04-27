403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Australia Call For Gaza Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Australia called on Sunday to follow the Arab and Islamic nations' plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
The two countries also urged the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the international community to ensure peace and security in the Middle East.
Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy -- Egyptian Presidency spokesman -- said that this came during a meeting between President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and visiting Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn.
The two top officials discussed several issues of regional and international importance, including Egypt's relentless efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the release of hostages, and allow humanitarian aid to flow back into the war-torn region, indicated Al-Shennawy.
Mostyn expressed, for her part, her country's full support to the Egyptian efforts, he added.
Al-Shennawy also noted Al-Sisi and Mostyn also explored means to boost cooperation on various fields during the talks. (end)
asm
The two countries also urged the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the international community to ensure peace and security in the Middle East.
Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy -- Egyptian Presidency spokesman -- said that this came during a meeting between President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and visiting Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn.
The two top officials discussed several issues of regional and international importance, including Egypt's relentless efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the release of hostages, and allow humanitarian aid to flow back into the war-torn region, indicated Al-Shennawy.
Mostyn expressed, for her part, her country's full support to the Egyptian efforts, he added.
Al-Shennawy also noted Al-Sisi and Mostyn also explored means to boost cooperation on various fields during the talks. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment