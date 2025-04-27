403
From Betrayal To Upheaval: Afd Becomes Germany’S Largest Party As Voters Reject Merz
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) For the first time since the birth of the Federal Republic, Germany awakens to a political reality that would have been unthinkable just months ago.
The country's largest party is not the venerable CDU or the storied SPD, but the insurgent Alternative für Deutschland-a party that, until recently, was dismissed as a political upstart.
A Forsa poll on April 22, 2025, places the AfD at 26%, overtaking the CDU at 25%-a seismic shift that marks the collapse of the postwar order and signals a profound test for German democracy.
Now, driven by public fury over perceived betrayal by CDU leader Friedrich Merz and suspicions of corporate influence from BlackRock, the AfD' ascent is not just a political earthquake, but a challenge to the very legitimacy of the country's leadership and the future direction of Europe.
The February Election: A Voter Revolt
The February 2025 election was a brutal indictment of the establishment. The CDU, under Merz, harnessed anger over economic stagnation, soaring energy costs, and migrant-related crime, promising fiscal discipline and stricter border controls.
The ruling coalition-SPD, Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP)-collapsed. The SPD plummeted to a postwar low of 16.4%, the Greens fell to 11.6%, and the FDP, at 4.3%, lost all parliamentary seats, per Reuters.
The AfD doubled its 2021 share to 20.8%, dominating eastern Germany with over 30% in states like Thuringia, per Illiberalism. The far-left Die Linke rose to 8.8%. Voters demanded an end to open borders, reckless spending, and elite disconnect.
Merz's Betrayal and BlackRock's Shadow
Merz's post-election actions sparked outrage. Despite campaigning as a fiscal conservative, he pushed a constitutional amendment through the outgoing Bundestag, with SPD and Green support, to relax Germany's debt brake, limiting deficits to 0.35% of GDP.
This unlocked a €500 billion ($555 billion) loan for infrastructure, climate, and defense, with exemptions for military spending above 1% of GDP, per Deutsche Welle. A March 2025 Deutschlandtrend poll found 70% of Germans opposed, with one in three CDU voters doubting Merz's integrity.
His coalition with the SPD, a party voters rejected, defied the conservative mandate. By April, INSA polls showed the AfD tying the CDU at 24% before overtaking it, a direct result of this betrayal.
Merz's ties to BlackRock, where he served on the German supervisory board, fuel distrust. The debt brake's relaxation aligns with BlackRock's €12 billion European Infrastructure Fund, targeting energy and defense projects, per a February 24 BlackRock report.
Germany's recession-GDP contracted in 2023 and 2024-amplifies fears that borrowing benefits global finance while burdening citizens. Job cuts at Volkswagen and ThyssenKrupp deepen economic anxiety, making Merz's corporate pas a flashpoint, per The European Conservative.
Coalition talks, stalling over taxes and immigration, erode trust further, per Reuters. The perception of Merz as a corporate puppet has galvanized AfD support, particularly among young men and eastern Germans.
A Cultural Divide Fuels AfD's Rise
The AfD's ascent reflects a profound cultural divide. In eastern Germany, where it sweeps constituencies with 32.8% in Thuringia's 2024 state election, voters reject elite narratives, per Illiberalism.
Easterners, shaped by the 1989 fall of communism, see themselves as“the people,” their chant“Wir sind das Volk” a claim to sovereignty. Western Germans, rooted in postwar stability, often defer to authority.
The AfD's diverse leadership-Alice Weidel, a lesbian with a non-German partner, and Anna Nguyen, of Vietnamese descent-broadens its appeal, challenging stereotypes.
One in five voters backs the AfD, with young men and non-college-educated voters driving its surge, spurred by incidents like the January 2025 Aschaffenburg stabbing by an Afghan asylum seeker, per The Guardian.
The establishment's“firewall” refusing AfD cooperation, despite its 26% support, alienates voters. Calls from some CDU and SPD figures to ban the party could spark unrest, given its eastern dominance.
The AfD's lawsuit against the Greens' gender quotas, alleging unconstitutional discrimination, threatens to nullify the election, potentially triggering a new vote where it could dominate, per Politico. CDU voices like Jürgen Hardt question the firewall's sustainability.
Europe's Future Hangs in the Balance
Germany's crisis reverberates across Europe. As the EU's economic and political anchor, its conservative shift-echoed in France and Austria-threatens Brussels' cohesion, per The Guardian.
The AfD's EU skepticism could disrupt policymaking, especially if Merz, tied to BlackRock, prioritizes corporate interests over sovereignty. The debt brake's dismantling risks entrenching perceptions of a captured state.
Merz's coalition talks, dragging into May, face pressure from Trump's tariffs and Russia's assertiveness, per Reuters. Grand coalitions historically boost anti-establishment parties, and the AfD's opposition role amplifies its populist appeal, per The Guardian.
Eastern Germany's resolve offers hope. With 26% support, the AfD's rise signals a people reclaiming power. This struggle for democratic legitimacy will shape Europe's future, proving that when the people rise, even the mightiest elites falter.
As Germany stands on this precipice, the world watches-not just to see which party governs, but to witness whether a nation forged in caution and consensus can weather the coming storm of upheaval, or if this awakening will unleash forces that reshape the soul of Europe itself.
