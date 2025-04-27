Nearly 52,000 Ninth-Grade Students Take Their Final Exams
According to DIM, 51,908 students are expected to participate in the exam.
A total of 74 students with disabilities (including visually impaired, those with cerebral palsy, hearing impaired, and others) will also take part in the exam.
To facilitate their comfortable examination experience, special rooms have been allocated in the exam venues, and individual supervisors have been assigned for persons identified as having a visual impairment due to dysfunction ranging from 81-100 percent.
Conditions have also been created for students with mobility restrictions to enter and navigate the building and exam room. Special training has been also conducted for the supervisors assigned to assist participants with disabilities.
