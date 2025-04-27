National Olympic Committee Strengthens Ties With Global Esports Federation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting between the leadership of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and officials from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan has taken place at the NOC's administrative headquarters, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada, Secretary-General Azer Aliyev, Head of the Sports Department Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of International Relations Anar Baghirov, Director of the Marketing Department Sakina Valiyeva, Press Secretary Murad Farzaliyev, GEF CEO Paul Foster, and GEF Chief of Staff Rustam Aghasiyev.

The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen and further develop esports activities in Azerbaijan and to explore potential future cooperation in the field. Discussions also centered on esports' contribution to the Olympic Movement.

Welcoming the guests, Azer Aliyev provided detailed insight into the NOC's operations and the development of sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country's experience in hosting international events and its achievements at the Olympic Games.

Paul Foster congratulated the Azerbaijani Olympic team on their performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, saying:

“I'm impressed by Baku. Honestly, it feels very familiar and close to me, which is truly touching. I've witnessed Baku evolve into an international city. I must say I was amazed by the organization of the 2015 European Games, the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, and other major events. It really shows that Azerbaijan is a sports nation.”

Foster also shared details about the Global Esports Games held in Singapore (2021), Istanbul (2022), and Riyadh (2023), and mentioned that the next edition will take place this year in Lima, Peru. He added that Riot Games will organize a Champions tournament in Mumbai, India, this November, and emphasized the potential for both esports and tourism in exploring markets like India and China.

Lastly, Foster expressed interest in organizing a Global Esports Tour event in Azerbaijan, marking a new phase in esports collaboration.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) is a non-governmental organization that convenes the world's esports (or competitive video gaming) community. It was established on December 16, 2019, and is headquartered in Singapore, where it is a registered society under the Singapore Registry of Societies.

The GEF consists of 172 Member Federations and four continental Esports Development Federations (Africa, Europe, Oceania and Pan Am). The CEO and Secretary General is Paul J. Foster.

The organization's flagship event is the annual Global Esports Games (GEG), held since 2021. The GEG is a multi-title esports competition featuring athletes from Member Federations that takes place in December every year.

The GEF also organizes the Global Esports Tour (GET) and supports its Member Federations in hosting local esports competitions and regional