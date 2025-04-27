403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Sierra Leone On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations, Sunday, to the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on his country's Independence Day. (end)
