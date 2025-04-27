403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sierra Leone On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations, Sunday, to the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere wishes of further progress and prosperity to Sierra Leone and its people and wished the President long-lasting health. (end)
onm
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere wishes of further progress and prosperity to Sierra Leone and its people and wished the President long-lasting health. (end)
onm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment