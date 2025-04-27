Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sierra Leone On Independence Day

2025-04-27 06:07:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations, Sunday, to the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes of further progress and prosperity to Sierra Leone and its people and wished the President long-lasting health. (end)
