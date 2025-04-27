Screens, Drones, Massages: Shanghai Flaunts The Future Of Cars

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Shanghai: At the huge Auto Shanghai industry show this week, the chatter was less about powerful engines and more about cutting-edge technology and passenger comfort.

Hundreds of carmakers and equipment supplies have filled the exhibition space since Wednesday, showcasing models packed with screens, massage seats and other add-ons -- not to mention flying taxis.

Screens everywhere

Facing fierce competition, Chinese car manufacturers are trying to attract hyperconnected consumers with screens up to 65 inches wide mounted in front of each passenger, in the doors, in the sun visors or even on the car bonnet.

Meanwhile, electronics giants Huawei and Xiaomi are targeting younger customers who already easily connect their cellphones to their cars.

People visit an Audi stand during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Hector Retamal / AFP)

European automakers are attempting to counter their Chinese rivals, with the first model from Volkswagen's China-focused brand AUDI -- deliberately styled in capital letters -- offering a screen occupying the entire dashboard.

When stationary, the screens can be used for watching videos or singing karaoke.

And on the road, advanced driving systems promise to get users from A to B without needing to touch the steering wheel except in an emergency.

"With the proliferation of intelligent driving, cars will no longer be viewed solely as transportation tools, but will truly become a 'second living space,'" consultancy firm McKinsey said in a 2025 report on Chinese auto consumer tastes.

Massage seats

Chinese consumers place more value on interior comfort compared to other markets, according to European carmakers.

Visitors at Auto Shanghai queued to sit in luxurious minivans with chrome radiator grilles and reclining rear seats.

Mercedes unveiled a prototype of its next-generation luxury electric minivan, the Vision V, hoping to seduce future executives with aluminum seats, wood and silk trim, and a cinema screen that folds out from the floor.

A Mercedes Benz Vision V is displayed during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. (Photo by Hector Retamal / AFP)

According to McKinsey, lifestyle-oriented features such as fridges, televisions and reclining seats are highly sought after in China, as are top-spec suspension and rear-wheel steering that enhance comfort while driving.

"As vehicle prices increase, so does consumer demand for these features, along with a growing willingness to pay extra" to have them, the consultancy said.

On Friday, Chinese carmaker Nio had passengers bounce around inside its vehicles to demonstrate the effectiveness of the suspension.

Others are turning to traditional techniques, with French equipment manufacturer Forvia offering a seat that kneads, pinches, and pricks its occupant.

The seat was "inspired by traditional Chinese and Thai massages", said innovation manager Zong Li at the company's booth, and is expected to be installed in a Chinese vehicle this year.

Drones

Elsewhere, a number of propeller-powered flying taxis towered over other vehicles.

The technology, known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), is still at the prototype stage but eventually aims to ferry several people at a time.

The world's leading battery manufacturer, CATL, showed off its eVTOL concept, fresh from announcing an investment of "hundreds of millions of dollars" in Chinese startup AutoFlight.

The Autoflight from CATL. (Photo by Hector Retamal / AFP)

Even traditional manufacturer Hongqi -- famous for supplying limousines to China's leader Xi Jinping -- presented its concept of a "flying car" for two passengers, claiming an unproven range of 200 kilometres (124 miles) ahead of tests scheduled this year.

In recent years, China has made strides in eVTOL technology, where it is in direct competition with US players while Europeans struggle to make their mark.

Automotive supplier Wanfeng announced last month that it would take over bankrupt German eVTOL manufacturer Volocopter, whose aircraft were originally slated for a small-scale rollout during the 2024 Paris Olympics but are still awaiting certification.