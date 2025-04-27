Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Turkish Foreign Minister Review Strategic Relations

2025-04-27 06:05:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office in Lusail Palace this morning His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, particularly those in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria.

