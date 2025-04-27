403
Trump Criticizes Zelensky for Delayed Minerals Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky is “three weeks late” in finalizing a deal with the United States regarding mineral resources, based on Leader Donald Trump.
Trump made this statement in a post on Truth Social on Friday, urging that the agreement be inked “immediately.”
The deal between Washington and Kiev has been under discussion for several weeks. It would provide the US with access to Ukraine’s natural resources, particularly rare-earth minerals that are crucial for advanced technology industries.
Ukraine views the agreement as a way to establish the US as a long-term security ally, though the Trump administration has yet to offer such a commitment.
The US government maintains that the deal should compensate for the assistance provided to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, Kiev argues that the aid has been given unconditionally.
A preliminary Memorandum of Intent was signed last week, as reported by Ukraine’s first deputy premier, Yulia Sviridenko. However, Trump has expressed frustration that the final agreement has been delayed.
“Ukraine, headed by Vladimir Zelensky, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote.
