China Pioneers Agricultural Drone Innovation
(MENAFN) A recent report highlights China’s role as a leader in adopting and expanding drone technology in agriculture.
Drones are proving to be highly cost-effective, significantly lowering operational costs by almost eliminating fuel use, precisely applying fewer chemicals, and reducing the need for labor, the report explains.
Farmers shifting from traditional methods, such as tractor-mounted sprayers or manned crop-dusting planes, typically experience savings of about 30 percent per square kilometer, thanks to reduced chemical usage, according to the report.
As regulations evolve across the globe, the agricultural drone movement that began in China is on track to revolutionize farming practices worldwide over the next decade.
If growth trends continue, the report predicts that by 2035, drone spraying could become the standard on most farms around the globe.
