Sanitary And Bathroom Equipment Spotlighted At 137Th Canton Fair Phase 2, Reflecting Global Pursuit Of Quality Living
Designed to enhance modern living, the intelligent toilet series integrate advanced features for a more hygienic and enjoyable experience. Smart functions include self-diagnosis, foot-activated flushing, and an infinite-bit control knob. Cleanliness is prioritized through water purification, pre-wash capabilities, and a self-cleaning nozzle. For optimal comfort, features such as automatic flushing, hot and cold massage cleaning, and an air-cleaning filter system are included.
Xu Jin, Product Manager at HUIDA, noted that the company offers region-specific product customization. For example, by removing the traditional water tank, the design not only conserves space in the bathroom but also simplifies installation and reduces technical complexity. This user-friendly approach aligns with the growing consumer demand for functional yet easy-to-maintain solutions.
Zhangzhou Wanhui Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. also made a strong impression with several smart, health-oriented bathroom solutions, featuring advanced toilets with zero-water-pressure flushing, high-efficiency vortex flushing technology that saves up to 40% water, self-cleaning antibacterial glaze, and low-noise 45-decibel flush. The company also introduced an intelligent mirror cabinet with sensor-activated lighting and integrated defogging for a seamless, user-friendly bathroom experience.
IDEAL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., the first Chinese shower enclosure manufacturer to establish a design center in Germany, also drew strong interest from international buyers with its sleek, design-forward enclosures that merge aesthetics with everyday practicality.
While bathrooms remain private spaces, consumer expectations for them are evolving. With a focus on intelligent features, aesthetic design, and superior functionality, exhibitors at the Canton Fair are responding with innovative solutions that cater to the modern pursuit of elevated living.
