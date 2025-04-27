AFU Shot Down 57 Russian Drones In Evening, Another 67 Vanish From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 27, the Defense Forces shot down 57 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine, and another 67 enemy imitators were lost locally.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, starting at 21:00 on Saturday, April 26, the Russians launched a total of 149 attack UAVs (other types of imitator drones) into Ukraine from the areas of their cities of Kursk, Briansk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Sunday, 57 Shahed-type attack drones (and other types of UAVs) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country.

67 enemy imitator drones were lost without negative consequences.

Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the enemy attack.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 27, a man was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured in a drone attack by Russian troops on the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipro region .

