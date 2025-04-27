Weapons And Ammunition Discovered At Railway Station
In a recent operation coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officials successfully located and seized a significant cache of firearms and ammunition.
Specifically, during a targeted action at one of the railway stations in the Imishli district, authorities discovered 1 pistol along with 407 cartridges of various calibers.
An investigation is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment