Weapons And Ammunition Discovered At Railway Station

2025-04-27 05:07:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police officers are actively engaged in measures aimed at the operational detection of illegally stored firearms, as well as encouraging individuals to voluntarily surrender these weapons, Azernews reports.

In a recent operation coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officials successfully located and seized a significant cache of firearms and ammunition.

Specifically, during a targeted action at one of the railway stations in the Imishli district, authorities discovered 1 pistol along with 407 cartridges of various calibers.

An investigation is underway.

