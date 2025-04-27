403
Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Sites In Benin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has strongly condemned, Sunday, the terrorist attack that targeted military sites in northern Benin, resulting in dozens of casualties, including both dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and extended sincere condolences to the government and people of Benin, expressing sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. (end)
