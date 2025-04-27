403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates South Africa On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Cyril Ramaphosa good heath and well-being. (end)
