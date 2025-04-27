Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates South Africa On Nat'l Day


2025-04-27 05:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Cyril Ramaphosa good health and well-being, and wished South Africa and its people more progress and prosperity. (end)
dss


MENAFN27042025000071011013ID1109477247

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search