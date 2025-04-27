403
Football Games For Sunday, April 27, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
English Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Bournemouth x Manchester United – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM – Liverpool x Tottenham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM – Nottingham Forest x Manchester City – FA Cup (Semifinal)
Channels: Disney+
Italian Domestic Leagues
7:30 AM – Venezia x Milan – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
7:30 AM – Como 1907 x Genoa – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Internazionale x Roma – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
10:00 AM – Fiorentina x Empoli – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Juventus x Monza – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Napoli x Torino – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Atalanta x Lecce – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
Belgian Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Gent x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Gent x Royal Antwerp – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Union Saint-Gilloise x Club Brugge – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
German Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Kaiserslautern x Schalke 04 – 2
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Hamburgo x Karlsruher – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Hannover 96 x Köln – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Bochum x Union Berlin – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
12:30 PM – Werder Bremen x St. Pauli – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura and OneFootball
Norwegian Domestic Leagues
9:30 AM – Rosenborg x Molde – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Bodo/Glimt x KFUM Oslo – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – SK Brann x Bryne FK – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Haugesund x Fredrikstad – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Kristiansund x Valerenga – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Sandefjord x Ham-Kam – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Sarpsborg x Stromsgodset – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
2:15 PM – Viking x Tromso – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
Austrian Domestic Leagues
9:30 AM – Wolfsberger x Red Bull Salzburg – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball
9:30 AM – Rapid Wien x FC BW Linz – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Sturm Graz x Austria Wien – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball
Dutch Domestic Leagues
9:30 AM – Ajax x Sparta Rotterdam – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Spanish Domestic Leagues
11:15 AM – Villarreal x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Racing Santander x Deportivo La Coruña – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Málaga x Castellón – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Zaragoza x Huesca – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Portuguese Domestic Leagues
2:00 PM – Benfica x AVS – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Boavista x Sporting – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Turkish Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Trabzonspor x Alanyaspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Eyüpspor x Galatasaray – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
French Domestic Leagues
3:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille x Brest – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Polish Domestic Leagues
12:30 PM – Radomiak Radom x Lech Poznan – Ekstraklasa (Polônia)
Channels: OneFootball
Uruguayan Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Montevideo City Torque x Defensor – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Boston River x Miramar Misiones – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
3:15 PM – Progreso x Liverpool-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
6:15 PM – Peñarol x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Argentine Domestic Leagues
3:30 PM – River Plate x Boca Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
9:15 PM – Independiente x Deportivo Riestra – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
4:00 PM – Flamengo x Corinthians – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo and Premiere
6:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Vasco da Gama – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Premiere, and Youtube/@CazeTV
6:30 PM – Palmeiras x Bahia – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
6:30 PM – Vitória x Grêmio – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
8:30 PM – Santos x Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
4:00 PM – Athletic x Volta Redonda – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Amazonas x Atlético-GO – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
7:00 PM – Cuiabá x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM – Itabaiana x São Bernardo FC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
4:30 PM – Ituano x Tombense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x ABC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – Brusque x Ypiranga – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
North American Competitions
4:00 PM – Minnesota United x Vancouver Whitecaps – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:00 PM – Inter Miami x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:00 PM – Los Angeles FC x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
10:00 PM – LA Galaxy x Portland Timbers – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
Asian Competitions
1:30 PM – Kawasaki Frontale x Al-Sadd – AFC Champions League (QF)
Channels: Disney+
Women's Competitions
8:30 AM – Crystal Palace x West Ham – Inglês Feminino
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Chelsea x Barcelona – UEFA Women's Champions League (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: TNT, MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DaznWomensFootball
1:00 PM – Lyon x Arsenal – UEFA Women's Champions League (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: TNT, MAX, and DAZN
Futsal
2:00 PM – Vélez Camaquã x Joaçaba – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Football Games for Sunday, April 27, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
