Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Sunday, April 27, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-27 05:01:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
English Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Bournemouth x Manchester United – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM – Liverpool x Tottenham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM – Nottingham Forest x Manchester City – FA Cup (Semifinal)
Channels: Disney+


Italian Domestic Leagues
7:30 AM – Venezia x Milan – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

7:30 AM – Como 1907 x Genoa – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

10:00 AM – Internazionale x Roma – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

10:00 AM – Fiorentina x Empoli – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

1:00 PM – Juventus x Monza – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM – Napoli x Torino – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM – Atalanta x Lecce – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
Belgian Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Gent x Anderlecht – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+

11:00 AM – Gent x Royal Antwerp – Jupiler Pro League

Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Union Saint-Gilloise x Club Brugge – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
German Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Kaiserslautern x Schalke 04 – 2
Channels: OneFootball

8:30 AM – Hamburgo x Karlsruher – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:30 AM – Hannover 96 x Köln – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

10:30 AM – Bochum x Union Berlin – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

12:30 PM – Werder Bremen x St. Pauli – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura and OneFootball
Norwegian Domestic Leagues
9:30 AM – Rosenborg x Molde – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Bodo/Glimt x KFUM Oslo – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – SK Brann x Bryne FK – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Haugesund x Fredrikstad – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Kristiansund x Valerenga – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Sandefjord x Ham-Kam – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Sarpsborg x Stromsgodset – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball

2:15 PM – Viking x Tromso – Eliteserien (Noruega)
Channels: OneFootball
Austrian Domestic Leagues
9:30 AM – Wolfsberger x Red Bull Salzburg – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball

9:30 AM – Rapid Wien x FC BW Linz – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Sturm Graz x Austria Wien – Bundesliga (Áustria)
Channels: OneFootball

Dutch Domestic Leagues

9:30 AM – Ajax x Sparta Rotterdam – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+

Spanish Domestic Leagues

11:15 AM – Villarreal x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: Disney+

11:15 AM – Racing Santander x Deportivo La Coruña – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Málaga x Castellón – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM – Zaragoza x Huesca – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Portuguese Domestic Leagues
2:00 PM – Benfica x AVS – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+

4:30 PM – Boavista x Sporting – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Turkish Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Trabzonspor x Alanyaspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+

1:00 PM – Eyüpspor x Galatasaray – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
French Domestic Leagues
3:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille x Brest – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Polish Domestic Leagues
12:30 PM – Radomiak Radom x Lech Poznan – Ekstraklasa (Polônia)
Channels: OneFootball
Uruguayan Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Montevideo City Torque x Defensor – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+

1:00 PM – Boston River x Miramar Misiones – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+

3:15 PM – Progreso x Liverpool-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+

6:15 PM – Peñarol x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Argentine Domestic Leagues
3:30 PM – River Plate x Boca Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

9:15 PM – Independiente x Deportivo Riestra – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
4:00 PM – Flamengo x Corinthians – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo and Premiere

6:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Vasco da Gama – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Premiere, and Youtube/@CazeTV

6:30 PM – Palmeiras x Bahia – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere

6:30 PM – Vitória x Grêmio – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere

8:30 PM – Santos x Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere

4:00 PM – Athletic x Volta Redonda – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

4:30 PM – Amazonas x Atlético-GO – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

7:00 PM – Cuiabá x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:30 PM – Itabaiana x São Bernardo FC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

4:30 PM – Ituano x Tombense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

7:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x ABC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol

7:00 PM – Brusque x Ypiranga – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
North American Competitions
4:00 PM – Minnesota United x Vancouver Whitecaps – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

6:00 PM – Inter Miami x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

8:00 PM – Los Angeles FC x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

10:00 PM – LA Galaxy x Portland Timbers – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
Asian Competitions
1:30 PM – Kawasaki Frontale x Al-Sadd – AFC Champions League (QF)
Channels: Disney+
Women's Competitions
8:30 AM – Crystal Palace x West Ham – Inglês Feminino
Channels: Disney+

10:00 AM – Chelsea x Barcelona – UEFA Women's Champions League (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: TNT, MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DaznWomensFootball

1:00 PM – Lyon x Arsenal – UEFA Women's Champions League (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: TNT, MAX, and DAZN
Futsal
2:00 PM – Vélez Camaquã x Joaçaba – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Football Games for Sunday, April 27, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

MENAFN27042025007421016031ID1109477234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search