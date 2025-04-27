403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistani Defense Minister Criticizes Western Region
(MENAFN) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has sharply criticized the West, particularly the United States, for its involvement in exacerbating security tensions in the region.
During an interview with the media, released on Friday, Asif was asked about Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. He openly acknowledged that Islamabad had been carrying out "the dirty work" for Western powers over several decades.
Asif stated, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know and the West, including Britain," during his conversation with a British broadcaster on Thursday.
He went on to admit that this decision was a “mistake,” and one that Pakistan had "suffered for." He explained that if Pakistan had not participated in the Soviet-Afghan war or the subsequent War on Terror, its historical record would have been "unimpeachable."
Referring to the Soviet-Afghan war, where the US covertly supported anti-communist fighters, and the US-led War on Terror, launched by Leader George W. Bush after the September 11, 2001 attacks, Asif expressed regret over the country's involvement in these conflicts.
He added that the West had long manipulated terrorist groups as proxies, pointing out that many individuals now branded as terrorists had been welcomed by Washington in the past.
Asif further recalled, "When we were fighting the war on their side, way back in the ‘80s against the Soviet Union, all these terrorists of today, they were wining and dining in Washington… They were treated like VIPs in those days."
During an interview with the media, released on Friday, Asif was asked about Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. He openly acknowledged that Islamabad had been carrying out "the dirty work" for Western powers over several decades.
Asif stated, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know and the West, including Britain," during his conversation with a British broadcaster on Thursday.
He went on to admit that this decision was a “mistake,” and one that Pakistan had "suffered for." He explained that if Pakistan had not participated in the Soviet-Afghan war or the subsequent War on Terror, its historical record would have been "unimpeachable."
Referring to the Soviet-Afghan war, where the US covertly supported anti-communist fighters, and the US-led War on Terror, launched by Leader George W. Bush after the September 11, 2001 attacks, Asif expressed regret over the country's involvement in these conflicts.
He added that the West had long manipulated terrorist groups as proxies, pointing out that many individuals now branded as terrorists had been welcomed by Washington in the past.
Asif further recalled, "When we were fighting the war on their side, way back in the ‘80s against the Soviet Union, all these terrorists of today, they were wining and dining in Washington… They were treated like VIPs in those days."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment