Eight Qatari Riders Qualify For FEI Regional Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eight Qatari riders qualified for the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Group VII (MENA) regional finals with excellent performances on the third and final day of the 2nd Al Shaqab Showjumping League at the Longines Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab yesterday.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, who witnessed the final day's action, congratulated the riders on their qualification. The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Group VII MENA finals will be held at Al Shaqab later this year in November.

Qualifying from the CSIJ-B Junior Champions - FEI Group VII Qualifier 2025 category were Tamim bin Joaan HK Al-Thani, Ibrahim Khalid Al-Kuwari, Suhaim Hamad Al-Yafei and Amer Hamad Al-Mansoori.

Tournament Director Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi crowned the podium winners of the 140cm Al Shaqab Champions category, with Qatar's Ghanem Nasser Al Qadi taking first place. Saudi Arabia's Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid finished second, while fellow Qatari rider Hussein Saeed Haidan claimed third.

In the Table A, One round against the clock with jump off (1.20m) event was won by Bahrain's Sultan Abdulaziz Mayoof Al-Romaihi, who with mare Haneen clocked 34.55secs. Tamim Joaan HK Al Thani was second on gelding Carport, followed by Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari in third on Flexy Bel Z.

Suhaim Hamad Al-Yafei came fourth with stallion Gamin Raye (64.98secs), while Amer Hamad Al-Mansoori, riding mare Honolulu Brl, ended up in fifth but also qualified.

In the CSICh-B Future Champions - FEI Group VII Qualifier 2025 class, Noora Abdulaziz Al-Rumaihi, Yousuf Abdulrahaman Al-Muftah, and Khalid Nasser Al-Khater made the grade.

Table A, One round against the clock with jump off (1.10m) event was clinched by Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair, who rode mare Cool Cassina and clocked 34.30secs. Noora was second astride gelding Nobile Della Genesiana (39.43secs). Sultan Jaasim MA al-Suwaidi was third with mare Proud (28.52secs and 4 penalties), and Khalid Nasser Al-Khater, riding mare Baccarat d/Azur was fourth.

CSIY-B Youth Champions - FEI Group VII Qualifier 2025 - Table A, One round against the clock with jump off (1.30m) class was won by UAE's Eisa Omran Al-Owais, who with mare Miss Cooper clocked the best 75.51secs. Qatar's Saif Mohammed Al-Naimi was second with gelding Hero (76.42secs), Yaqoub Nasser Al-Mass, riding gelding Lexus, third (83.64secs), and Saif Mohammed Al-Kaabi, astride mare Higgs, fourth (76.52secs).

Winning the marquee CSI1* Al Shaqab Champions final event was Qatar's seasoned rider Ghanim Nasser Al-Qadi, who rode grey mare Isis for a flawless routine in 39.23secs. Following him was Saudi Arabian Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Eid on bay stallion Q Sahel (40.57secs) while Qatar's Hussain Said AM Haidan, riding chestnut gelding Viahipi d'Auzay, was third in 38.07secs (4 penalties).

Earlier, the Intro 2 Optimum Time class was won by USA's Mohammed Talal Talal, who rode Cascade Sammy to finish the routine in 48.98secs. The Amateur (100cm) class was won by Qatar's Abdulla Faisal Al-Mana, riding Brooq and finishing in 20.84secs to edge Qatar's Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Kaabi, who also finished in the same time on Vahine de Curaine.