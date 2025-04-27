Kimnkate Powers To Dramatic Al Ghariyah Cup Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kimnkate staged a dramatic late charge to clinch victory in the Al Ghariyah Cup - the highlight of the day's racing card - a 1200m sprint for Thoroughbred Fillies and Mares held at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old mare, owned by Al Hajaj Stud and trained by Hamad Al-Jehani, was expertly guided by jockey Szczepan Mazur, timing her finish to perfection to snatch the win in the final strides.

Deputy Director of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Registration & Studbook Department Saad Ali Al Kubaisi presented the trophy to the winning connections.

Earlier in the seven-race meet, trainer Jassim Ghazali and Marco Casamento notched up a double when Ghanem stormed to victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3).

Szczepan Mazur celebrates aboard Kimnkate alongside the winning connections.

The pair secured their first victory of the day when Liable claimed the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) in thrilling fashion, edging out Salah Al Deen by a nose in a dramatic photo finish. Alhoby finished third, just a neck behind, in what was a nail-biting conclusion to the 1700m contest.

Meanwhile, trainer Mohammed Ghazali and jockey Pierre Charles Boudot enjoyed a rapid double, with Due To Dance taking the Thoroughbred Handicap 50–70 (Class 5) and Thayir claiming victory in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5) in back-to-back races.

In the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6), Pranil Arvind Kharat steered Al Hattan to an impressive win, while Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri piloted Jaazmina Du Soleil to Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate victory.

44th Al Rayyan Race Meeting Al Ghariyah Cup

Winners (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Ghariyah Cup - Thoroughbred Filles And Mares (Class 2)

Kimnkate, Hamad Al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Purebred Arabian H. 70-90 (Class 3)

Ghanem, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

Due To Dance, Mohammed Ghazali, Pierre Charles Boudot

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5)

Thayir, Mohammed Ghazali, Pierre Charles Boudot

Local Thoroughbred M. Plate (Class 6)

Al Hattan, Khalifa Hamed Nasser Al Sawai, Pranil Arvind Kharat

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Liable, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Filles and Mares) (Class 6)

Jaazmina Du Soleil, Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al-Sulaiti, Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri