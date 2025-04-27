403
Driver Crashes into Crowd at Vancouver Festival, Injures Several
(MENAFN) Several people were injured when a driver crashed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening, local police have reported.
The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. (0300 GMT Sunday) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party was taking place. The driver responsible for the crash has been apprehended and is currently in police custody. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation into the event is ongoing.
Vancouver Police made the announcement through a post on X, sharing details about the tragedy but offering no further information on the number of casualties or the condition of the injured. Emergency responders were quickly on the scene, and local authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.
The Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party is an annual event celebrating Filipino culture, named after Lapu-Lapu, a 16th-century indigenous Filipino leader who famously resisted Spanish colonization. The day was officially recognized by the province of British Columbia in 2023 and has become an important cultural event for the local Filipino community.
The festival, which typically includes food, music, and traditional Filipino performances, drew a large crowd on the evening of the incident. Despite the horrific crash, the Filipino community remains resilient, with many still processing the shock of the incident while rallying behind those affected.
Local authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and additional details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.
