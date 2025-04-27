403
Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye Celebrates 60th Edition
(MENAFN) The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is marking a significant milestone this year as it begins its 60th edition, ushering in a new decade and a fresh chapter in the race’s rich history.
This landmark event highlights the endurance and success of the competition, which has been a prominent fixture in the cycling world.
In an interview with a news agency, Vladimiros Petsas, the events coordinator at the European Cycling Union and race director of the tour, emphasized the importance of reaching this milestone.
He pointed out that not many races globally have reached 60 editions, noting that while prestigious events like the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France have been around longer, the long-standing success of the Tour of Türkiye showcases its commitment and perseverance.
“It is particularly important because it marks the beginning of a new decade, symbolizing a fresh start and continued growth for the event,” said Petsas, underlining the significance of this milestone for the future of the race.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the strong field of competitors in the 2025 edition, which includes leading riders from WorldTour, ProTour, and Continental levels, promising “a thrilling race” for cycling enthusiasts.
Past editions have featured elite riders such as Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen, adding to the event's reputation for attracting top-tier talent.
Petsas also conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception he has received from the Turkish public, expressing how welcoming and friendly the atmosphere feels in Turkey.
Reflecting on his long-term involvement with the race, he shared, “I have been coming to Türkiye for many years, although I don’t even remember exactly how long. We are always working to deliver the best organization possible for Türkiye.”
