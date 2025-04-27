QU Marks International Biomedical Laboratory Sciences Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The College of Health Sciences at Qatar University (QU) recently celebrated International Biomedical Laboratory Sciences Day under the theme,“Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Promoting Sustainability in Clinical Diagnostics.” The event took place at the Ibn Al Baitar Building (I06) and brought together students, faculty, and key representatives from Qatar's healthcare sector.

Biomedical sciences students actively participated by designing and hosting interactive booths representing various modules of the program, including hematology, histopathology, and microbiology. These booths featured a range of hands-on activities and games aimed at educating the audience on fundamental biomedical science concepts.

In addition, Sidra Medicine, Hamad Medical Corporation (MHC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Gulfmed Medical Suppliers contributed to the event with dedicated booths showcasing the latest advancements in clinical laboratory techniques. These partners provided students and attendees with valuable insights into real-world applications of biomedical science, including live demonstrations of state-of-the-art equipment.

Prof. Asmaa Al-Thani, Vice President for Medical and Health Sciences at QU, added,“This celebration of International Biomedical Laboratory Sciences Day at QU underscores the critical role that biomedical laboratory scientists play in advancing healthcare. The collaboration with our healthcare partners has enriched the event, offering students and attendees firsthand exposure to the latest innovations in clinical diagnostics. I commend the students, faculty, and our healthcare partners for their dedication and innovative contributions to this event.”

The Dean of the College of Health Sciences, Dr. Hanan Abdul Rahim, attended the event and expressed her appreciation for the vibrant atmosphere. She acknowledged the Department of Biomedical Sciences as one of the college's oldest and most valued programs. Dr. Abdul Rahim also took part in student-led activities and games, reflecting her support for student engagement.

Shouq Al-Rumaihi, a teaching assistant in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at QU and the event organizer, expressed pride in the students' creative showcases and highlighted the enriching collaboration with leading healthcare institutions.