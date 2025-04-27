Doha Academy Organises Successful Student-Led National Identity Showcase

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy Al Waab has hosted a vibrant and inspiring student-led event, celebrating Qatar's National Identity, cultural heritage, and the nation's ongoing journey of innovation and sustainability.

Organised by Marie Tabet, Head of French, the event brought together enthusiastic Secondary Girls students from Years 7 to 9, who showcased their creativity and understanding through engaging visual and digital projects aligned with Qatar's development goals and Vision 2030.

The celebration was made even more special by the presence of distinguished guests, including Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al-Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, and representatives from the French Institute in Qatar, Imen DJEMEL and Morgane Hofstetter. School leadership also joined in support, including Edward Cooper, Principal of Doha Academy, Emma Christine Elegbe, Head of Secondary Girls, and Mr. James Benjamin McAleese, Head of Secondary - each of whom expressed their pride in the students' achievements and engagement.

The showcase featured confident bilingual presentations in French and English, reflecting the students' impressive linguistic skills and cultural awareness. The topics explored ranged from innovation, food and agriculture, and education, to economic development, culture, and sustainability - all supported by PowerPoint visuals that sparked insightful, student-led discussions.

Marie Tabet shared her thoughts on the event, saying:“It was inspiring to see our students embrace the French language and connect it so meaningfully with Qatar's identity. Their confidence and creativity show the true power of bilingual education.”

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al-Thani added:“Integrating Qatar's National Identity into school life is essential in raising proud, well-rounded citizens. This event is a shining example of our students learning with purpose, creativity, and cultural awareness.”

Reflecting on the occasion, James Benjamin McAleese said:“This event perfectly reflects the values we strive to instill at Doha Academy - confidence, cultural awareness, and excellence. I was incredibly impressed by the quality of the presentations and the depth of understanding shown by our students.”