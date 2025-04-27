Cathay Launches Nonstop Flights Between Dallas, Hong Kong

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific has started operating nonstop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Hong Kong International Airport, with the inaugural flight taking off on April 24.

As said in a release, Cathay will operate four weekly flights between these destinations with Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. The carrier currently flies a fleet of 18 Airbus A350-1000s, each fitted with 46 business class, 32 premium economy, and 256 economy class seating arrangements.

The Dallas-bound flight, CX876, will depart from Hong Kong at 16:05 local time (LT) and arrive in Dallas at 17:55 LT on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The return flight, CX875, will depart Dallas at 22:55 LT on the same day of arrival and arrive in Hong Kong at 04:35+2 LT on the following day.

Cathay Pacific remarked on this, the launch of the Cathay Group's sixth new passenger destination in the year, as the beginning of an exciting chapter of its North America network expansion, which will further extend connections to Hong Kong, providing greater choice and convenience for passengers.

Cathay Pacific said, in addition to its newly launched service to Dallas, it will start new nonstop services to Urumqi on April 28, to Rome on June 5, to Munich on June 16, and to Brussels on August 3.

