Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IEA Sympathises With Iran Over Deadly Blast

IEA Sympathises With Iran Over Deadly Blast


2025-04-27 03:12:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has extended its condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iran over the deadly explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.

“The IEA, with deep sorrow and regret over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas, which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds of citizens, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the neighbouring country,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

A statement from the ministry said the interim government and people of Afghanistan stood alongside the nation and government of Iran during these difficult times and expressed their full solidarity and support.

At least 14 people were killed and 750 others injured in a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran on Saturday.

kk/mud

MENAFN27042025000174011037ID1109477100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search