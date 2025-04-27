IEA Sympathises With Iran Over Deadly Blast

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has extended its condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iran over the deadly explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.

“The IEA, with deep sorrow and regret over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas, which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds of citizens, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the neighbouring country,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

A statement from the ministry said the interim government and people of Afghanistan stood alongside the nation and government of Iran during these difficult times and expressed their full solidarity and support.

At least 14 people were killed and 750 others injured in a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran on Saturday.

