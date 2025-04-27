Number Of Individuals Injured In Explosion At Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port Increase
Spokesperson for the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani provided an update confirming that the situation at the port is currently under control and that those injured are receiving treatment in medical facilities, with some having been relocated to Shiraz and Lorestan.
The explosion, which occurred on April 26 morning, significantly impacted the port located in Hormozgan province in southern Iran.
Following the blast, the fire ignited by the explosion has intensified, exacerbated by strong winds that have caused it to spread more rapidly.
