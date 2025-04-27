Four People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Four people were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day, April 26.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that in the village of Slobozhanske, Berestyn district, a private house was damaged by a UAV.

In Kupiansk, a private residential building was destroyed by shelling by the guided aerial bomb and 7 houses around it were damaged. The building and workshops of a non-operational educational institution were also partially destroyed by the shelling of the guided bomb. A 65-year-old and a 60-year-old woman were injured, suffering from an acute stress reaction.

In addition, a 61-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured in the village of Kupiansk - Vuzlovyi as a result of shelling.

In the village of Myrne, Kupiansk district, grass burned over an area of 700 square meters as a result of shelling by the guided bomb. In the village of Vysshe Solone, Izium district, as a result of shelling by the guided aerial bomb, the roof of an outbuilding over an area of 350 square meters and grass over an area of 400 square meters were burning.

It is specified that four attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's assault near Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

As reported, in the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire of 2,500 square meters at a civilian enterprise that arose as a result of an attack by Russian drones.