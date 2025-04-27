Al Mana Holding F&B Division Celebrates Employee Of The Month Across 53 Branches

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Mana Holding's Food and Beverage Division hosted a special celebration to honour the dedication and hard work of its outstanding team members across its 53 branches.

The Employee of the Month felicitation ceremony took place at a five-star hotel in Doha, recognising employees from all its leading brands under the division.

The event featured team-building activities, personalised gifts, and certificates of recognition, all designed to motivate and appreciate the efforts of frontliners and support staff alike.

“This celebration is a token of appreciation for the people who bring our vision to life every day. By recognising their efforts, we aim to create a culture of excellence, motivation, and loyalty within the organization,” said the Marketing & Communicatins Manager Sabrine Mansouri.

The initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to employee engagement and excellence in service delivery across all its food and beverage brands.