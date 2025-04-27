Al Mana Holding F&B Division Celebrates Employee Of The Month Across 53 Branches
Doha, Qatar: Al Mana Holding's Food and Beverage Division hosted a special celebration to honour the dedication and hard work of its outstanding team members across its 53 branches.
The Employee of the Month felicitation ceremony took place at a five-star hotel in Doha, recognising employees from all its leading brands under the division.
The event featured team-building activities, personalised gifts, and certificates of recognition, all designed to motivate and appreciate the efforts of frontliners and support staff alike.
“This celebration is a token of appreciation for the people who bring our vision to life every day. By recognising their efforts, we aim to create a culture of excellence, motivation, and loyalty within the organization,” said the Marketing & Communicatins Manager Sabrine Mansouri.
The initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to employee engagement and excellence in service delivery across all its food and beverage brands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment