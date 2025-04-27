QC Hosts Young Entrepreneurs Initiative For School Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted recently, the third workshop of the 'young Entrepreneurs Initiative for School Students”, an initiative which is under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The initiative aims to engage middle school students in entrepreneurial activities and leadership skills by providing systematic training and application, contributing to the creation of an entrepreneurial mindset at an early age.

The workshop was delivered by Kholod Al Humaidi, a business entrepreneur and member of the Youth Entrepreneurship Club.

For her part, Nora Al Awlan, Director of the Research and Studies Department at Qatar Chamber, affirmed that the Chamber welcomes all initiatives that support entrepreneurs, stressing its belief in the vital role of entrepreneurship in strengthening the private sector and the national economy as a whole.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, she noted that it is a modern and innovative effort aimed at engaging school students and educating them about the value of entrepreneurship. She pointed out that it introduces them to the private sector and its role in the economy and community service, while also fostering creativity, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset. The initiative helps students develop their ideas, understand how to establish projects, and learn how to maintain their development and progress.

Gharam Al Yafie, Founder and Leader of the Young Entrepreneurs Initiative, commended the Chamber's support for the initiative, highlighting that it received support from various entities, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Doha University for Science and Technology, the Youth Entrepreneurship Club, Qatar National Library and Qatar Chamber.

Al-Yafei stated that the third edition of the workshop is attended by over 200 male and female students from more than 40 public and private preparatory schools, noting that it aims to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in students from an early age.

The initiative also aims to promote creativity and innovation, invest in students' ideas, and foster entrepreneurial thinking. It seeks to develop students' skills and leadership abilities, strengthen their competitive spirit, and equip them with practical knowledge on how to establish and grow entrepreneurial projects.